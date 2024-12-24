Saudi Arabia Credit Cards Market Growth Trends 2024-2029: Saudi Banks Drive Growth Through Shariah-Compliant Credit Card Offerings
Mastercard and Loop to Elevate credit card Transactions in Saudi Arabia Through Strategic Partnership
The "Credit Cards in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia witnessed a notable surge in credit card ownership and usage (in terms of number of transactions), throughout 2024. This growth is attributed to strategic partnerships aimed at introducing innovative credit card offerings and advanced payment solutions across the Kingdom. A key example is Mastercard's collaboration with the digital payments technology company Loop. This partnership includes issuing Bank Identification Numbers (BINs) for credit cards.
The Credit Card Transactions in Saudi Arabia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
Credit card adoption soars in Saudi Arabia driven by diverse offerings and advanced payment solutions Lucrative bank offers make credit cards a compelling choice for consumers Saudi Banks drive growth through Shariah-compliant credit card offerings
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
BNPL represents growing threat to credit cards Mastercard flies flag for seamless digital payments through innovative partnerships Shariah-compliant credit cards will continue to gain traction
FINANCIAL CARDS AND PAYMENTS IN SAUDI ARABIA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Financial cards and payments in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape What next for financial cards and payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
