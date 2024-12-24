Jake Sullivan says Trump might play important role in Iran’s deals

(MENAFN) The US National Security Consultant, Jake Sullivan, has highlighted that President-elect Donald Trump might achieve a pivotal part in signing a fresh nuclear deal with Iran.



Addressing throughout a meeting with CNN, Sullivan emphasized the significance of Trump’s next government in discussing Iran's nuclear plan.



Sullivan stated that Iran, together with its partners in the Resistance Axis, has been destabilized after the fall of the Syrian government. He also raised warnings about factors that Iran could review its enduring nuclear policy, which has thus far denied the growth of nuclear missiles.



Based on to Sullivan, the Biden government has already expressed its worries over Tehran's possible change toward nuclear deployment to Trump’s crew. “The risk of Iran moving towards the development of nuclear weapons is real, and we are vigilantly monitoring this possibility,” Sullivan noted.



He continued to say that latest military attacks by Israel against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas, as well as main Iranian weapons and resistance locations have also damaged Iran’s local influence. "It wouldn’t be surprising if some in Iran began advocating for a reassessment of their nuclear doctrine in response to these challenges," he further noted.

MENAFN24122024000045016755ID1109026270