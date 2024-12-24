عربي


Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Success Cited As Global Example By UNECE

12/24/2024 3:10:06 AM

Azerbaijan is highlighted as an example in the field of green energy, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Energy.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has examined global best practices for the planned establishment of a green energy agency in Georgia. In this study, the activities of the Azerbaijan renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan are cited as an example.

The Ministry of Energy stated that these recommendations reflect Azerbaijan's extensive experience in renewable energy.

The report also discusses AREA's role in ensuring the efficient use of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, its involvement in implementing state policy, and successful projects that promote the application of clean energy technologies.

AzerNews

