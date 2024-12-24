Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Success Cited As Global Example By UNECE
Date
12/24/2024 3:10:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Azerbaijan is highlighted as an example in the field of green
energy, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of
Energy.
The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has
examined global best practices for the planned establishment of a
green energy agency in Georgia. In this study, the activities of
the Azerbaijan renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of
Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan are cited as an example.
The Ministry of Energy stated that these recommendations reflect
Azerbaijan's extensive experience in renewable energy.
The report also discusses AREA's role in ensuring the efficient
use of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, its involvement in
implementing state policy, and successful projects that promote the
application of clean energy technologies.
MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109026199
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.