Bangalore Hospitals Introduces India\'S First 640-Slice CT Scan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, 23rd December 2024 – Bangalore Hospitals, a renowned brand in healthcare innovation and quality, has introduced the first-ever 640-slice CT Scan imaging in India, setting a global benchmark for the least radiation exposure ever in a CT scan. This cutting-edge guarantees quicker, safer, and more detailed imaging, revolutionizing diagnostic precision and reinforcing the hospital\'s commitment to unmatched patient care.



The 640 Slice CT Scan stands out with its unparalleled speed and accuracy. It completes heart scans in just 3 seconds and whole-body scans in 9 seconds, providing a life-saving tool to detect issues swiftly and precisely. Amid rising concerns about sudden young cardiac deaths, this scan offers a non-invasive, rapid, and safe solution to identify potential cardiac problems before they escalate, enabling timely intervention and saving lives.



\"We are raising the bar in healthcare with the adoption of this innovative technology. Our doctors can give life-saving diagnoses in rapid time thanks to the 640 Slice CT\'s ability to acquire comprehensive images faster,\" said Dr. Lahari Surapaneni, CEO, Bangalore Hospitals. \"This demonstrates our steadfast dedication to providing patients with the best diagnostic resources currently accessible.\"



Why the 640 Slice CT Scan Stands Out



· Unparalleled Safety: Delivers the least radiation exposure globally, ensuring safety even for repeated scans.



· Unmatched Speed: Completes scans in seconds, with India\'s fastest rotation speed.



· Precision Diagnosis: Produces clearer images, aiding in the early detection and treatment of critical conditions.



\"Our 640 Slice CT Scan Imaging offers a non-invasive solution for detecting life-threatening conditions before they escalate,\" said Dr. Abhishek Mannem, Medical Director, Bangalore Hospitals. \"This technology enables patients and professionals to take prompt action by clearly exposing concealed concerns. It\'s a dedication to saving lives, not merely an advancement in technology.\"



I would consider the 640 Slice CT as a noninvasive cardiac angiogram, particularly for patients with Chest Pain and any patients that are at high risk for a heart attack. This machine gives high quality and high resolution coronary angiograms as well as peripheral angiograms and the images are really accurate. It is a very good noninvasive screening test and is highly recommended to rule out blockages of arteries in high risk individuals such as those with longstanding diabetes, smokers as well as those with family history of cardiac deaths, as per medical advice said Dr. CN Manjunath, Member of Parliament and Director of Cardiac Services, Bangalore Hospitals.



The launch also marks a transformative chapter for Bangalore Hospitals, which is regaining its former glory under new management. Now operating under a USA-based brand, the hospital embraces transparent, truthful practices, enhancing its standing as a beacon of trust and excellence.



Dr. Lahari continued, \"Our goal has always been to blend state-of-the-art technology with a human touch. We\'re making that mission a reality for each and every patient who enters our doors with the 640 Slice CT.\"



About Bangalore Hospitals:



Bangalore Hospitals is a beacon of healthcare excellence committed to providing compassionate, cutting-edge medical services since 1991. Founded as the pioneering medical institution in Bangalore, we have created a legacy of unwavering dedication to patient care and innovative medical solutions.

Company :-Hypesquad

User :- Atul Singh

Email :...