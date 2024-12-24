Paris' Grand Palais Invites Visitors To Immersive Chiharu Shiota Exhibition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Paris' majestic glass-domed Grand Palais is inviting visitors to take a stroll through famed artwork of Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota. The Soul Trembles is an immersing visitors in a reflective journey of the complexity of the human experience.

The Berlin-based artist is known for her work in interwoven yarn, wires, and the diverse mediums of daily life to create installations that mirror the intricacies of emotions, connections and memories.

The red, black and white coloring of entangled webs carry powerful symbolism as red represents energy and vitality, while black stands as an allegory for loss and darkness and white represents purity and renewal.

Alongside the installations, the exhibition also offers a chronology of Shiota's career with photographs and documentaries showcasing her creative journey. (end)

