Man receives suspended death sentence for ramming car into schoolchildren in China

(MENAFN) A man who drove his car into a group of mostly schoolchildren in central China last month has been sentenced to a suspended death penalty with a two-year delay, according to state media reports on Monday.



In November, the assailant, identified as Huang Wen, intentionally crashed his vehicle into a crowd outside an elementary school in Hunan province, CCTV, the state broadcaster, reported.



After the car broke down and came to a halt, Huang exited the vehicle and attacked onlookers with a weapon before being arrested.



A total of 30 people, including 18 students, suffered minor injuries in the incident.



The court determined that Huang had acted out of a desire to "release his anger" due to financial setbacks from investments and personal disputes with family members, CCTV mentioned.



Under Chinese law, Huang’s sentence could be changed to life imprisonment after two years.



On Monday, many users of Chinese social media expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling, claiming it was too lenient.



"How can this be? Shouldn't he be executed immediately?" one user commented on the Weibo platform.

MENAFN24122024000045016755ID1109026156