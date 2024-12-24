Storm-damaged road reopens after clearing over 100 trees in Gloucestershire

(MENAFN) Storm Darragh downed over 70 trees along the A436 in Gloucestershire on December 7, closing the route between Notgrove and the A429 at Whiteshoots Hill for more than two weeks.



Following safety checks conducted by Gloucestershire County Council, it was discovered that an extra 40 trees alongside the road needed to be removed, resulting in the road being blocked for longer than planned.



The road reopened on Monday at 15:30 GMT, with the council praising "residents for their patience and understanding" throughout the closure.



On December 7, a guy was critically hurt after being struck by a fallen tree while out strolling with his wife. The pair was on holiday in the county.



The incident occurred during a yellow wind warning in Gloucestershire, while a red alert was issued for coastal Somerset.







