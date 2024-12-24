Scientists reveal remains of 50,000-year-old mammoth found in Siberia

(MENAFN) The remains of a 50,000-year-old newborn mammoth discovered in thawing permafrost in the isolated Yakutia area of Siberia during the summer have been revealed by Russian scientists.



"Yana" is said to be the best-preserved mammoth carcass in the world; she was called after the river basin in where she was found.



Yana, who was 120 cm (4 ft) tall, 200 cm long, and weighed more than 100 kg (15 st 10 lb), is thought to have been just one-year-old when she passed away.



Only six such finds have been made worldwide before to this, five in Russia and one in Canada.

Nearby residents discovered Yana in the Batagaika crater, the largest permafrost (permanently frozen) crater in the world.



According to the chairman of the Lazarev Mammoth Museum Laboratory, the residents "were in the right place at the right time"



According to Maxim Cherpasov, "they saw that the mammoth had almost completely thawed out" and made the decision to construct a makeshift stretcher in order to raise it to the surface.



