Host Of 27Th Gulf Cup To Be Announced At AGCFF General Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Arab Gulf Cup Federation (AGCFF) will announce the host of the 27th Gulf Cup at its regular General Assembly meeting on Thursday. The meeting will take place in Kuwait.

The announcement of the host country for the next edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Championship underscores the Federation's commitment to fostering collaboration and advancing regional tournaments.

The agenda of the meeting also includes discussions on various key topics, with a particular focus on enhancing cooperation among Gulf federations to promote football development in the region and fulfill the aspirations of Gulf football fans.

Kuwait is currently hosting the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, which runs until January 3, 2025.