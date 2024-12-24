Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches New 2025 SP125 - 'Be Bold, Be Advanced'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 23 December 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the launch of new SP125. Compliant with the upcoming OBD2B regulations, the upgraded SP125 combines cutting-edge with refreshed design, and innovative features. The prices of the new 2025 Honda SP125 start at Rs. 91,771 ex-showroom Delhi.



Introducing the updated SP125, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“We are delighted to announce the launch of the new OBD2B-compliant SP125. With its upgraded features and enhanced design, the SP125 redefines the benchmark in the 125cc commuter motorcycle segment. At HMSI, we are committed to delivering value and excitement to our customers, and SP125 is a testament to our dedication to customer satisfaction.”



Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“The SP125 has consistently been the most favoured motorcycle in its category, and with this latest upgrade, we have further enhanced its style, performance, and convenience. Packed with advanced features like Bluetooth navigation, voice assist, and USB Type-C charging port, it will cater to the demands of today's tech-savvy riders. We are confident that the new SP125 is all-set to captivate the youth with its premiumness and redefine the 125cc motorcycle segment.”



New SP125: Advanced Features and New Colours



Revolutionizing style quotient for the youth in the 125cc motorcycle segment, the updated SP125 is here to make a bold statement with its revamped design and advanced connectivity features. It sports a new all-LED headlamp & taillamp along with aggressive tank shrouds, chrome muffler cover and enhanced graphics, which make it a complete head turner.



It will be available in two variants, Drum and Disc, with five colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic. The new SP125 now gets a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync app compatibility, enabling seamless access to navigation and voice assist for a smarter ride. Moreover, the addition of a USB Type-C charging port caters to the needs of modern-day riders.



Powering the SP125 is a 124cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is now OBD2B compliant to meet the upcoming government regulations. This motor churns out 8 kW of power and 10.9 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It is also equipped with an idling stop system which enhances fuel efficiency by switching the engine off at traffic lights & other brief stops.



New SP125: Price and Availability



The prices of the new 2025 Honda SP125 start at Rs. 91,771, ex-showroom Delhi. It is now available at HMSI dealerships across India.

