Hypersonic missile test sparks surge in US demand for nuclear bunkers
12/24/2024 2:12:45 AM
(MENAFN) Russia’s recent combat use of its Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile has reportedly caused a significant increase in the number of Americans seeking nuclear shelters, according to the CEO of a Texas-based survival shelter company.
On November 21, the Russian military conducted the first combat test of the Oreshnik missile, targeting a Ukrainian military industrial facility in Dnepr with multiple hypersonic warheads. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the missile's deployment was a direct response to Western countries authorizing Ukraine to use their missiles for long-range attacks on Russian territory.
Capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads, the Oreshnik travels at ten times the speed of sound. Putin claimed in a televised speech that the missile is invulnerable to Western air-defense systems, declaring, “It is impossible.”
The strike prompted a surge in interest for survival shelters, with Ron Hubbard, CEO of Atlas Survival Shelters, reporting a dramatic rise in inquiries. Within 24 hours, four customers placed bunker orders, and others sought upgrades to their existing shelters. Normally, Hubbard sells one shelter per day, he told a news agency.
Atlas Survival Shelters operates the largest factory for bombproof and fallout shelters in the world, located in Texas.
