Azerbaijan Hosts Scientific Conference On Genetic Research And Embryo Transfer In Animal Husbandry
A scientific conference on "The Role of Genetic Research and
Embryo Transfer Technologies in the Development of Animal Husbandry
in Azerbaijan" was organized by the Republican Artificial
Insemination Center, Azernews reports.
The event took place at the Scientific Research Institute of
Animal Husbandry and was attended by officials from the
Agricultural Services Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture,
research institutes under the ministry, Azerbaijan State
Agricultural University, Nakhchivan Agricultural Scientific
Research Institute, and Goygol District Executive Power.
The Ministry of Agriculture's Public Relations and Information
Department reported that over 250 participants attended the
scientific conference. A presentation on "Bulls with High Genetic
Traits Obtained through Embryo Transfer" was delivered.
The Director of the Republican Artificial Insemination Center,
Elton Abdurahmanov, stated that for the first time in the country,
two years ago, embryos were transferred to recipient heifers. The
successful transfer operation took place at the Republican
Artificial Insemination Center located in Goygol district. Of the
35 Simmental heifers brought in for this purpose, 27 were deemed
suitable for embryo transfer. After completing the preparation
process, the embryos were transferred to the heifers with the
participation of local and foreign experts. The director noted that
the first experiences in this direction were successfully
completed, and research on the genetic traits of calves born from
embryo transfer is ongoing.
During the scientific conference, discussions were held on the
application of embryo technologies in animal husbandry, the results
obtained in this direction, steps taken to expand the scope of
embryo transfer applications, and the role of new technologies in
the development of animal husbandry and the improvement of breeding
stock composition. It was noted that the main goal of applying
embryo transfer in animal husbandry is to increase the number of
offspring obtained from cows with superior quality. Embryo transfer
is considered the best alternative to importing animals from
abroad. Bringing and transplanting frozen embryos from abroad is
easier and cheaper than importing breeding animals. The technology
used for embryo transfer allows for the most intensive breeding of
animals and increases the number of genetically valuable animals
tenfold compared to traditional reproductive methods.
At the end of the event, awards were presented to specialists of
the Republican Artificial Insemination Center who were trained in
special courses in Germany, and to farmers who contributed to the
development of animal husbandry in the country.
