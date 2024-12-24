Azerbaijan Hosts Scientific Conference On Genetic Research And Embryo Transfer In Animal Husbandry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A scientific on "The Role of Genetic Research and Embryo Transfer Technologies in the Development of Animal Husbandry in Azerbaijan" was organized by the Artificial Insemination Center, Azernews reports.

The event took place at the Scientific Research Institute of Animal Husbandry and was attended by officials from the Agricultural Services Agency under the of Agriculture, research institutes under the ministry, Azerbaijan State Agricultural University, Nakhchivan Agricultural Scientific Research Institute, and Goygol District Executive Power.

The Ministry of Agriculture's Public Relations and Information Department reported that over 250 participants attended the scientific conference. A presentation on "Bulls with High Genetic Traits Obtained through Embryo Transfer" was delivered.

The Director of the Republican Artificial Insemination Center, Elton Abdurahmanov, stated that for the first time in the country, two years ago, embryos were transferred to recipient heifers. The successful transfer operation took place at the Republican Artificial Insemination Center located in Goygol district. Of the 35 Simmental heifers brought in for this purpose, 27 were deemed suitable for embryo transfer. After completing the preparation process, the embryos were transferred to the heifers with the participation of local and foreign experts. The director noted that the first experiences in this direction were successfully completed, and research on the genetic traits of calves born from embryo transfer is ongoing.

During the scientific conference, discussions were held on the application of embryo technologies in animal husbandry, the results obtained in this direction, steps taken to expand the scope of embryo transfer applications, and the role of new technologies in the development of animal husbandry and the improvement of breeding stock composition. It was noted that the main goal of applying embryo transfer in animal husbandry is to increase the number of offspring obtained from cows with superior quality. Embryo transfer is considered the best alternative to importing animals from abroad. Bringing and transplanting frozen embryos from abroad is easier and cheaper than importing breeding animals. The technology used for embryo transfer allows for the most intensive breeding of animals and increases the number of genetically valuable animals tenfold compared to traditional reproductive methods.

At the end of the event, awards were presented to specialists of the Republican Artificial Insemination Center who were trained in special courses in Germany, and to farmers who contributed to the development of animal husbandry in the country.