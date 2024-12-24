Elon Musk applauds Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov for financial success
Date
12/24/2024 1:21:23 AM
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has commended Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov after the messaging platform achieved profitability for the first time since it began monetizing three years ago.
Durov shared the milestone in an X post on Monday, calling 2024 a “very successful year.” He revealed that Telegram generated over USD1 billion in revenue this year and ended with more than USD500 million in cash reserves, excluding cryptocurrency holdings.
“Well done,” Musk commented in response to Durov’s announcement.
Despite Telegram’s financial success, Durov has encountered significant legal troubles this year. In August, he was arrested upon arrival at a Paris airport and later released on bail. He is currently facing 12 criminal charges, including allegations of complicity in distributing child pornography, drug trafficking, and money laundering.
French authorities have criticized Telegram’s moderation policies, accusing the platform of fostering an environment that allows criminal activity to thrive.
MENAFN24122024000045016755ID1109026036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.