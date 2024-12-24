Elon Musk applauds Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov for financial success

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has commended Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov after the messaging achieved profitability for the first time since it began monetizing three years ago.



Durov shared the milestone in an X post on Monday, calling 2024 a “very successful year.” He revealed that Telegram generated over USD1 billion in revenue this year and ended with more than USD500 million in cash reserves, excluding cryptocurrency holdings.



“Well done,” Musk commented in response to Durov’s announcement.



Despite Telegram’s success, Durov has encountered significant legal troubles this year. In August, he was arrested upon arrival at a Paris airport and later released on bail. He is currently facing 12 criminal charges, including allegations of complicity in distributing child pornography, drug trafficking, and money laundering.



French authorities have criticized Telegram’s moderation policies, accusing the platform of fostering an environment that allows criminal activity to thrive.

