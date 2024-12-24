100 Years Of Jail, No Parole - US Court Sentences Gay Couple For 'Horrific' Sexual Abuse Of Adopted Sons

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A gay couple was jailed for 100 years for allegedly raping their two adopted sons, aged between 10 and 12 years. The incident was reported in the US state of Georgia.

William and Zachary Zulock, 34 and 36, were each sentenced to 100 years in prison last week, the New York Post reported. They were denied any possibility of parole, the Walton County District Attorney's office reportedly announced.

Zachary worked in and William was a employee.

“These two Defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else,” said District Attorney Randy McGinley, according to WSB-TV.

According to reports, the boys - two brothers aged 12 and 10 years - were adopted from a Christian special-needs agency by the Zulocks.

The couple allegedly forced the boys to have sex with them, and would film the abuse to make pedophilic pornography, the New York Post reported.

Evidence showed they even bragged about the abuse to twisted friends, with one telling police that Zachary once sent a Snapchat message reading“I'm going to f–k my son tonight. Stand by,” along with images of the boy being abused.

The couple allegedly used social media to pimp the boys out to at least two men in a local pedophile sex ring.

The couple was arrested in 2022 after an alleged member of the ring was caught downloading child porn. He told the investigators how the Zulocks were making porn with young boys living in their house.

Zulocks plead guilty to charges of child molestation, aggravated sodomy, sexual exploitation of children.