Kuwait, UAE Seek Win To Qualify For Second Round Of Arabian Gulf Cup Khaleeji 26
12/24/2024 1:05:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national football team is set to meet the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second round or the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26), in a clash that will see the winner closer to the second round.
Each team has one point from a draw in the opening match. Kuwait equalized with Oman while the UAE ended their clash with Qatar 1-1.
Oman also meets Qatar in the same group.
Kuwait, playing on its home turf, will try to please its fans who are expected to flock to Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium to support their team.
The UAE will not be an easy team and will seek to seal their first win. (end)
