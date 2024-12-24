Kuwait, UAE Seek Win To Qualify For Second Round Of Arabian Gulf Cup Khaleeji 26

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national team is set to meet the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second round or the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26), in a clash that will see the winner closer to the second round.

Each team has one point from a draw in the opening match. Kuwait equalized with Oman while the UAE ended their clash with Qatar 1-1.

Oman also meets Qatar in the same group.

Kuwait, playing on its home turf, will try to please its fans who are expected to flock to Jaber Al-Ahmad International to support their team.

The UAE will not be an easy team and will seek to seal their first win. (end)

