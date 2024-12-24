Cyprus Showcased As Focus Country At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida With Delightful Culinary Experience

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 17th Global Festival Noida celebrated Cyprus as its focus country, showcasing the island nation's rich heritage. The special of Cypriot cuisines was inaugurated by H.E. Evagoras Vryonides, High Commissioner of Cyprus to India, at the prestigious Marwah Film City.



The event highlighted the cultural vibrancy of Cyprus through its diverse and exquisite cuisine, offering festival attendees a taste of authentic flavors from the Mediterranean. The culinary display attracted significant attention and became a centerpiece of the festival's cultural programming. The cuisines were prepared by the students of AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism.



Speaking at the inauguration, H.E. Evagoras Vryonides remarked,“This initiative is a wonderful opportunity to share Cyprus's rich heritage with the world. Food is a powerful medium to connect people, and this showcase represents the friendship and cultural bond between Cyprus and India.”



The 17th Global Film Festival Noida continues to serve as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering connections between nations through film, art, and now, culinary experiences added Sandeep Marwah President of Festival GFFN.



