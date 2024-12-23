Web3mediabreaks Upcoming Expo To Showcase Trending Technologies, Tools And All Things Podcasting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Podfest , the premier international for podcasters, authors, and other content creators, has announced details for its 11th annual event set to take place at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld® from Jan. 16-19, 2025. The world's longest-running in-person podcasting conference, the event continues to lead the in education, innovation and community-building. Expecting over 2,000 independent creators, established voices and industry professionals, the expo will feature a full exhibit hall with cutting-edge technologies, services and tools designed to empower podcasters. All aspects of podcasting will be on display-from creation and technology to audience growth, monetization and video integration.

To view the full press release, visit



About Podfest Expo

Since its inception in 2013, Podfest Expo has fostered a close-knit community of creators passionate about sharing their stories and expanding their reach. Scheduled meet-and-greets, private events, and networking socials throughout the four days will provide valuable opportunities to form partnerships and connections. For more details about the event, visit

.

