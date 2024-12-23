Agility Federal LLC Achieves The SBA Hubzone Certification For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agility Hires Veterans!

2nd Lt Diana Dunnigan, US Army, Prepares for Exercises at Quantico, VA, circa 1995.

Midshipman Brandon Fausti trains with the US Marines in Quantico, VA, circa 1989.

Agility Federal LLC Achieves the Small Business Admintiatration's (SBA) HUBZone Certification for Third Consecutive Year

- Diana Dunnigan, MD and CEO of Agility Federal LLCPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agility Federal LLC , a SBA certified HUBZone, WOSB, & SDVOSB and an Innovator in Agile Enterprise Solutions targeting Advertising, Healthcare, Enterprise Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution (PPBE/ERP), & Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) in support of National Healthcare & Strategic Federal Initiatives, is proud to announce its successful completion of the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) Small Business certification for the third consecutive year. This achievement underscores Agility Federal's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to federal agencies and private sector partners while driving economic growth in underrepresented communities.As a SBA certified HUBZone, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Agility Federal leverages its robust portfolio of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certified global best practices, including ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 20000-1 (IT Service Management), ISO 27001 (Information Security Management), and ISO 31000 (Risk Management). These certifications reflect the company's dedication to Operational Excellence and acheiving the goals of its client's with exceptional outcomes.Empowering Partnerships and Workforce GrowthAgility Federal is actively seeking strategic commercial teaming partners, highly qualified job applicants, and opportunities to collaborate with government agencies. Key focus areas include providing tailored solutions to agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Department of Agriculture (USDA), Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Social Security Administration (SSA).Most recently, Agility Federal secured a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) providing medical record review services for ATF fitness for duty exams.Driving Excellence in Federal and Commercial Sectors“Achieving the SBA's HUBZone certification for the third year demonstrates our unwavering commitment to Operational Excellence and Innovation,” said Diana Dunnigan, MD and CEO of Agility Federal.“We take immense pride in contributing to the growth of our local communities while delivering industry-leading solutions to our government and commercial clients. Our ISO certifications and 3 of the 4 SBA small business set aside certifications uniquely position us to meet the evolving needs of our partners and federal clients.”Join the Agility Federal TeamAgility Federal is hiring for the next 10 years on $91B of awarded federal contracts supporting the VA, VHA, and ARPA-H in Healthcare, ERP, and ITSM. Agility Federal offers a dynamic work environment that values diversity, innovation, and professional growth that provides the catalysts required to achieve Operational Excellence. Job seekers passionate about Operational Excellence are encouraged to make a difference by exploring career opportunities at careers/ .About Agility Federal LLCAgility Federal LLC is a Phoenix, AZ-based small business specializing in delivering innovative solutions and services to federal agencies and commercial partners. With SBA HUBZone, WOSB, and SDVOSB set aside certifications, as well as ISO-certified global best practices, Agility Federal is committed to Operational Excellence, community impact, and overwhelming client satisfaction.

Brandon Fausti

Agility Federal

+1 510-990-2282

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

JOBS - Agility Federal is hiring for the next 10 years on $91B of awarded federal contracts supporting the VA, VHA, and ARPA-H in Healthcare, ERP, ITSM.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.