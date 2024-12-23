India Confirms Receiving Extradition Request From Dhaka For Hasina's Return

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (NNN-PTI) – The Indian government, yesterday, confirmed it received a note verbale from Bangladesh, in connection with an extradition request for Hasina, the former Bangladeshi prime and Awami League chief.

India's foreign spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, disclosed the development and said, currently New Delhi has no comment to offer on this matter.

“We confirm that we have received a note verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission today (yesterday), in connection with an extradition request. Currently, we have no comment to offer on this matter,” Jaiswal said, during a media briefing. The Bangladeshi interim government's foreign adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, announced earlier yesterday that, his country has sent a diplomatic note to the Indian government, requesting that Hasina be sent back“for judicial process.”

According to Bangladeshi media reports, Hasina fled to India on Aug 5, after the collapse of her government.

Hasina resigned, following nationwide anti-government protests. She immediately left Dhaka in a military helicopter and has stayed in India since then.– NNN-PTI