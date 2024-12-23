Kidworks Embraces The Future: Now Accepting Cryptocurrency And Stock Donations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KidWorks provides students from preschool through university in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana with holistic programs and experiences they need to become leaders both in and out of the classroom.

Nonprofit KidWorks accepting and stock donations to support its mission

- KidWorks Executive Director/CEO David Benavides ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nonprofit KidWorks - - today announced that it is now accepting cryptocurrency and stock donations to support its mission to provide students from preschool through university in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana with holistic programs and experiences they need to become leaders both in and out of the classroom.“As a forward-thinking nonprofit, KidWorks recognizes the importance of embracing new technologies to further its impact and reach,” said KidWorks Executive Director/CEO David Benavides.“We are happy to embrace this new era of digital currency innovation that allows us to expand our donor base and offer a convenient and tax-efficient way for supporters to contribute.”Donors can now easily contribute to KidWorks using their preferred digital assets at /donate/ The IRS classifies cryptocurrency donations as property, meaning they are not subject to capital gains tax and are tax deductible on the donor's tax returns.KidWorks currently accept dozens of the world's top cryptocurrencies, including: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USD), Tether (USDT), XRP (XRP), Avalanche (AVAX), Samoyedcoin (SAMO), Galxe (GAL), STEPN (GMT), Tune (JAM), Chiliz (CHZ), Qredo (QRDO), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Polygon (MATIC), Dai (DAI), Litecoin (LTC), ChainLink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Decentraland (MANA), Filecoin (FIL), The Sandbox (SAND), ApeCoin (APE), Fantom (FTM), Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), Tezos (XTZ), Aave (AAVE), Zcash (ZEC), Maker (MKR), The Graph (GRT), Gala (GALA), Quant (QNT), Enjin Coin (ENJ), Loopring (LRC), Synthetix (SNX), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Curve Dao Token (CRV), Amp (AMP), Compound (COMP), Skale (SKL), PAX Gold (PAXG), yearn (YFI), Ankr (ANKR), 0x (ZRX), Livepeer (LPT), Render Token (RNDR), Dogelon Mars (ELON), UMA (UMA), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Storj (STORJ), Ren (REN), Lido (LDO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Injective (INJ), Fetch (FET), Orchid (OXT), API3 (API3), Mask Network (MASK), Somnium Space (CUBE), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), and more.Thirty-year-old KidWorks goes the extra mile for the community, creating an environment for youth to unleash their potential with mentorship and leadership development resources for the entire family. Its diverse programs, coupled with intentional guidance, fuel internal growth and set KidWorks students up for a meaningful and fulfilling future and career. For over 10 years, 100% of KidWorks seniors have graduated high school on time and continued to higher education.For more information about donating cryptocurrency and stocks to KidWorks, contact Lisa Gels, KidWorks Director of Philanthropy,. at(714) 834-9400.###About KidWorksSince 1993, KidWorks has helped children, youth and families living in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana, California. As a 501(C) (3) nonprofit, KidWorks makes an 18-year commitment to its students walking with students from“Pre-K through B.A.”One hundred percent of KidWorks 2024 high school seniors graduated on time and plan to pursue higher education and 48% are pursuing STEM-related majors. Additionally, 100% of our 2024 high school seniors reported that KidWorks College and Career programs were instrumental in preparing them to go to college.Eighty-one percent of KidWorks college students are continuing to pursue their degrees (compared to the national four-year college completion rate of 27% for first-generation Latino students)We are also proud that 91% of our preschool students who are eligible for kindergarten are assessed as kinder-ready (Compared to only 52% of Pre-K students in Orange County who are assessed as kinder-ready)In addition to our traditional after-school programs, we added supplemental support to better serve the needs of our students and families. To learn more about KidWorks and to read our success stories, please visit

