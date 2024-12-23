From $3.84 Billion In 2018 To $33.16 Billion By 2026 : Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled, " Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component, Application, and Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the hyper-converged infrastructure market size was valued at $3.84billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $33.16 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026.



Rise in need for flexible infrastructure and increase in demand for architectures that can handle heavier workloads such as business analytics and big data tools is a major factor that drives the growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market during the forecast period. Major business leaders encourage organizations to adopt software-centric architecture that help them integrate, compute, and store into a single suite. This compelled leading virtualization vendors to work toward hybrid cloud systems and help their customers to upload transactional workloads to the public cloud and perform heavy workloads usually mission critical on-premise.



As IT companies are embarking on data center modernization projects, coupled with rise in need to modernize the data center architecture, the hyper-convergence infrastructure is playing a vital role as it provides the agility of public cloud infrastructure without the need to relinquish control of hardware. While the security in the public cloud has significantly improved, the enhanced degree of data protection inherited into hyper-convergence is a primary factor that has boosted the adoption of hyper-convergence infrastructure among various organizations. This in turn is expected to drive hyper-converged infrastructure market growth.



By application, the data center consolidation segment dominated the overall hyper-converged infrastructure market analysis in 2018 in terms of revenue and is further expected to endure traction for hyper-converged infrastructure among organizations during the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of hyper-converged architecture among the data center organizations as it offers benefits such as lowest power usage effectiveness (PUE), lowest latency, scalability on demand, and others.



The companies in Asia-Pacific have witnessed to roll out hyper-converged infrastructure, as a distinct to embark company-wide digital transformation projects which in turn has supported the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market share in the region. The preference of companies that operate in Asia-Pacific is to work on discrete workloads due to high volumes of data silos generated in the region due to high availability of connected devices, proliferation of applications, and prominence of Internet services. In addition, this approach is more manageable, cost-efficient, and easier to integrate within existing infrastructure framework.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By component, the hardware segment dominated the hyper-converged infrastructure market. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the hyper-converged infrastructure industry.



By application, the data center consolidation segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend in the coming years.



Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI industry generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, the healthcare sector is expected to witness a considerable hyper-converged infrastructure market growth in the near future.



Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the coming years in the HCI market.



Some of the key market players profiled in the hyper-converged infrastructure market forecast include Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. , Microsoft Corporation , NetApp, Inc. , Nutanix, Inc. , Pivot3 , Scale Computing, and VMware, Inc.



