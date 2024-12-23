CTO Partners With Travel & Adventure Shows To Expand Caribbean Visibility In U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Organization (CTO) has announced a strategic partnership with the & Adventure Shows, the largest series of travel shows in the United States. The collaboration represents a significant step in amplifying the visibility of Caribbean destinations in key U.S. markets and strengthening the region's position as a leading travel and tourism destination.For over two decades, the Travel & Adventure Shows have connected more than 2.7 million travel enthusiasts, 16,500 travel advisors, and thousands of travel media with over 5,800 global exhibitors, influencing over $7 billion in annual travel bookings. The series, hosted in nine major U.S. cities, is known for showcasing diverse destinations, experiential travel, and leisure opportunities to an engaged audience of consumers and travel professionals.The agreement will provide CTO with a robust platform to engage directly with travel enthusiasts, industry professionals, and media at five events in 2025, including Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, D.C.“This partnership with the Travel & Adventure Shows underscores CTO's commitment to promoting the Caribbean as a diverse, vibrant, and resilient travel destination,” said Secretary-General & CEO Dona Regis-Prosper.“The shows build valuable connections and showcase the Caribbean's unique offerings, from its stunning natural beauty to its rich cultural heritage, and we are proud to be a part of the 2025 circuit.”CTO will have a dedicated booth at each show and provide its members with exclusive opportunities, including discounted booth rates and marketing visibility.“We are thrilled to partner with CTO and bring the vibrancy of the Caribbean to our attendees,” said John Golicz, CEO and Founder of Travel & Adventure Shows.“This collaboration highlights the Caribbean's vital importance to the travel industry, and we look forward to building even greater momentum together for the years ahead.”About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean's tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region's finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.The CTO's headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: ...For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

Heather Gibbs

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.