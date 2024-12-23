Histologics LLC Expands Global Reach With Compassionate Kylon® Biopsy Solutions For Womens' Health And Wound Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Value of Hooked Brush-Curette Devices for Compassionate Tissue Removal for Chronic Wound Debridement and Biopsy

Kylon® Tissue Removal Devices for Biopsy or Debridement

Histologics LLC expands globally, introducing compassionate Kylon® biopsy devices that set a new care standard for providers and patients worldwide.

- Neal M Lonky MD, MPHANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Histologics, LLC, an Anaheim, CA – based company founded in 2008, was established to enhance care for women undergoing evaluations for abnormal cervical cancer screenings, addressing the need for improved histological sampling methods. Among its founders in Dr. Neal Lonky, an Ob/Gyn and the inventor of a unique medical fabric called Kylon®. This fabric is made from fenestrated loops that form specialized hooks woven into nylon. When pressure is applied, the hooks flex, convert to micro-curettes, remove, and capture tissue as diagnostic as those using traditional metal punch biopsy or curette devices.Initially successful in women's health, Histologics expanded its application of Kylon® into wound care, where demand for gentle and effective tools for wound hygiene, debridement, and biopsy is significant. Kylon® has proven transformative for wound care providers, delivering a compassionate, reliable, and efficient biopsy or debridement solution for their patients. This success has fueled rapid growth and increased interest form international medical providers aware of Histologics' advancements.In response to this growing global interest, Histologics is pleased to welcome Ben Ovenden, an Export Business Consultant, to the team. Mr. Ovenden brings extensive expertise in diagnostic and surgical medical devices, with a background in international business development, manufacturing, and distribution. His prior experience includes serving as Director of International Sales.Dr. Neal Lonky shared his thoughts on Ben's addition to the team, stating,“I have worked with Ben to bring devices into the international market and he is very well respected.”For further information, we encourage you to connect with Histologics on LinkedIn or visit our website at . For samples or inquiries, please contact us at ... for women's health or ... for wound care.About Histologics LLCHistologics LLC is in Anaheim, CA whose first innovation; the versatile application of their Kylon® fabric multi-patented innovation has transformed cervical biopsy during cancer workups in colposcopy. Histologics LLC is also dedicated to overcoming barriers to the willingness to provide needed systematic wound hygiene by addressing the discomfort and trauma related to removing soft tissue from the body for biopsy or for therapy with compassion. Histologics' Kylon® methodology transformed how chronic non-healing wound debris and biofilm can be removed gently (hygienic brushing) or conservative-surgically for proper removal of biofilm as therapy, or for diagnostics, and brings value to those providing effective wound care. Websites: histologicwc and histologics: histologicsLLC, Facebook: Histologics, Instagram: Histologics_LLC.Introduction to Histologics LLC: Colposcopy:Advanced Wound Care:For more information or samples for caregivers or institutions providing basic or advance wound care, please contact Lily Ramos, Wound Care Client Experience Manager, Histologics LLC, at ... or by phone at 888-235-2275

Lily Ramos

Histologics LLC

+1 888-235-2275

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.