Caresify Home Care Named Caring Stars 2025 Award Winner For Best In Senior Home Care

Recognized for Exceptional Care and Service Excellence, Caresify Sets the Standard in Home Care for Seniors.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caresify Home Care , a leading provider of personalized home care services, has been awarded the prestigious Caring Stars 2025 honor for excellence in senior home care. This accolade, presented by Caring, recognizes outstanding senior care providers across the nation based on glowing reviews from clients and their families.The Caring Stars program, an established benchmark of quality in senior care, is based on detailed customer reviews, ratings, and consistent delivery of exceptional services. Being named a Caring Star solidifies Caresify's position as a trusted partner for seniors and their families seeking compassionate, professional, and reliable home care solutions.Angel Bell , Director of Business Development and Marketing Operations for Caresify, emphasized the importance of this recognition:“Winning the Caring Stars 2025 award is a reflection of the dedication, empathy, and professionalism that our team brings to every client relationship. At Caresify, we believe in putting families first, and this recognition inspires us to continue delivering exceptional care that makes a difference in the lives of our clients.”Caresify Home Care is known for its personalized approach to senior care, offering services that range from personal care to companionship, ensuring seniors can maintain independence while receiving top-notch support.Sheriff Adewale , Founder of Caresify Home Care, expressed his gratitude for the award:“This achievement would not be possible without our incredible team. Their commitment to providing compassionate care sets us apart. We are honored to be recognized as a Caring Star, and we will continue to strive for excellence in serving our community.”Caresify Home Care extends its deepest gratitude to its clients, caregivers, and families for their trust and support. This award marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to redefine senior home care through innovation, care, and integrity.For more information about Caresify Home Care and its services, visit and follow Caresify on social media.About Caresify Home Care:Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) License # 299995064 in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO's), non-MCO's, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs.Media contact: A. Bell, Director of Business & Development & Marketing Operations. ...Angel BellCaresify+1 484-282-4851 ext. 1034About Caring StarsThe Caring Stars award is a nationwide program recognizing senior care excellence. Providers earning this distinction represent the top tier of care in their respective fields, chosen based on client reviews and ratings on Caring.

