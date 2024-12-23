Shares Higher As Company Bridges The Gap Between AI, Quantum And Crypto

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Globally, the decentralized AI is set up for exponential growth, helped by advancements in blockchain, edge computing, and privacy-preserving technologies. At the same time, Quantum AI and quantum computing are transforming industries by tackling computational challenges once deemed unsolvable. This company’s shares are moving higher in Monday trade as it combines the above with the driving force of %Cryptocurrencies , enabling secure, scalable systems and a way for companies to diversify their balance sheets as a hedge against traditional financial instruments.

%AlsetAIVentures Inc. (TSXV: $GPUS) (OTC: $ALSCF) , an AI venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, announced in a press release today that it has updated its investment policy to also specifically contemplate investments in decentralized AI, quantum AI, quantum computing, and cryptocurrency opportunities.

The demand for decentralized and quantum AI applications is sparking the need for powerful and specialized computing infrastructure. Decentralized AI enables secure, transparent ecosystems powered by blockchain, while cryptocurrencies provide essential tools for decentralized governance and tokenized incentives. Quantum AI leverages quantum computing to tackle complex challenges, unlocking possibilities far beyond the scope of traditional AI models. Quantum computing, in turn, provides the foundational infrastructure required to process and analyze unprecedented levels of data.

Alset AI is uniquely positioned to identify new investment opportunities in emerging sectors. Through Cedarcross International Technologies Inc., its flagship portfolio company, it has the potential to integrate these opportunities. Cedarcross Technologies offers small and medium enterprises (SMEs) access to Nvidia GPU-powered infrastructure for AI model training and deployment. Alset AI recently announced its intention to acquire majority ownership of Cedarcross Technologies which will increase its equity interest to approximately 75 percent upon closing, reinforcing its commitment to advancing AI cloud infrastructure.