Focus: Brazilian Inflation Forecasts Climb For Seventh Consecutive Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's economic landscape shifts as inflation expectations increase and interest rates soar. The market's median projection for the National Consumer Price (IPCA) in 2025 rose from 4.60% to 4.84%.



Forecasts for 2026 remain steady at 4.00%, while 2027 estimates climbed from 3.66% to 3.80%. The basic interest rate (Selic) forecast for late 2025 jumped from 14.00% to 14.75%.



Projections for 2026 increased from 11.25% to 11.75%, with 2027 estimates holding at 10.00%. These changes reflect growing economic pressures.



The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic rate from 11.25% to 12.25% in December. This move surprised most market analysts, who expected a smaller increase.



The Central Bank aims for a 3.00% inflation target with a 1.5 percentage point tolerance margin. Economic growth projections for 2024 improved slightly, rising from 3.42% to 3.49%.







The 2025 GDP expansion forecast inched up from 2.01% to 2.02%. However, 2026 expectations dipped from 2.00% to 1.90%, while 2027 remained stable at 2.00%.

Brazil's Economic Performance and Future Projections

Brazil's economy grew by 0.9% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter. The full-year GDP figures for 2024 will be released on March 7, 2025.



These numbers will provide a clearer picture of Brazil 's economic performance. The dollar's projected value at the end of 2024 increased marginally from R$ 5.99 to R$ 6.00.



Forecasts for 2025 rose from R$ 5.85 to R$ 5.90, while 2026 estimates climbed from R$ 5.80 to R$ 5.84. The 2027 projection increased from R$ 5.70 to R$ 5.80.



Market economists revised their inflation expectations for the current year upward. The median projection for Brazil's official inflation rate in 2024 rose from 4.89% to 4.91%.



These figures come from the Central Bank 's Focus Report, which compiles estimates from market analysts. Brazil's economic indicators paint a complex picture.



Rising inflation expectations and interest rates pose challenges for policymakers and businesses alike. The coming months will test the resilience of Brazil's economy as it navigates these turbulent waters.

