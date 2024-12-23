J&K SEC Issues Revised Revision Schedule For Panchayat Electoral Roll 2025
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The State Election Commission, J&K, today issued the Revised Revision Schedule regarding updation of Panchayat Electoral Roll-2025.
According to the revised dates issued by the State Election Commissioner, B R Sharma in this regard, punching of forms for filing of claims and objections will be done on 26.12.2024 (Thursday), disposal of claims and objections will be done on
06.01.2025 (Monday) by the ERO while publication of final Panchayat Electoral Roll 2025 will be done on 20.01.2025 (Monday).
Pertinently, the Commission had received requests from various districts for extending the date for punching of claims and objections due to receipt of large number of forms (claims and objections) on fag end and their punching was still pending, read the communication.
