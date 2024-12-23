Happy Birthday Dear President, Leader Of Victorious Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By AzerNEWS
The National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who saved Azerbaijan in its
difficult time and united the nation amid Political chaos, left
behind an independent, prosperous Azerbaijan and a stable, strong,
and determined leader, Ilham Aliyev...for 21 years now, Azerbaijan
has been represented under the leadership of this name and is well
known to the world. On this path, many loved him and some did not.
Still, he always moved forward without stumbling along the path of
diplomacy taught by the National Leader and finally achieved the
integrity of Azerbaijan on this path.
As early as 1997, when he was the President of the Azerbaijan
National Olympic Committee, his attention and care for Azerbaijani
sports and athletes were known through his selfless activities. He
was extremely precise and honest in his work and also approached
the obligations placed upon him responsibly.
National Leader Heydar Aliyev believed in President Ilham
Aliyev's political ability and determination, so he accompanied him
in many diplomatic meetings. In the 1990s, when National Leader
Heydar Aliyev was negotiating the former Garabagh conflict,
President Ilham Aliyev carefully observed the processes and the
meeting.
His formality and understanding of the subtleties of diplomacy
foreshadowed Azerbaijan's present success and the fact that he is
one of the strongest leaders in the world. This also increased the
public's trust and confidence in him.
Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, who was elected president in 2003,
took an oath before his people and promised that he would do his
best for the prosperity of Azerbaijan. Although his promises were
as big and heavy as a mountain, it did not take long to achieve his
objective. After only 17 years, he proudly entered Garabagh, a part
of Azerbaijan which had been under Armenian occupation for 30
years, as a great conqueror and victorious supreme commander.
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, who won with the trust of
his people, made a splash in the world with this victory and once
again became known to the world as a true leader.
December 24th is the birthday of our esteemed President Ilham
Aliyev. On this occasion, the AZERNEWS staff sincerely
congratulates the esteemed President and wishes him good health and
success in his productive activities.
Despite the young age of President Ilham Aliyev, his political
activity is both rich and very attractive.
He was born in 1961 in the capital city of Baku. Ilham Aliyev,
who graduated from the Faculty of International Relations of Moscow
State University, continued his scientific activities at the
institute's postgraduate course.
He finalized his research works and received a Ph.D. degree in
history in 1985 and worked at the Moscow State Institute of
International Relations until 1990. From 1994-2003, he worked as
the vice president of the State Oil Company of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and then as the first vice president.
Elected as a member of the Milli Majlis in 1995 and 2000, Ilham
Aliyev was the head of the Azerbaijani delegation at the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) from
2001-2003. Within the framework of his political activity in PACE,
he was elected the deputy chairman of the agency and Bureau member
in January 2003.
In 2003, due to his appointment as Prime Minister, Ilham
Aliyev's powers as a deputy were terminated.
On October 15, 2003, he was elected President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and assumed his post on 31 October 2003.
Today, for 21 years, Azerbaijan has been successfully
strengthening its statehood and gaining influence in the world
arena under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham
Aliyev. Naturally, his political views are not pleasing to many
political circles, especially France and Western political
associations. At a time when political disputes and biased
positions are openly challenging, Azerbaijan's victory shocked
many. Although the resolution of the 30-year-old Garabagh conflict
in 44 days and the normalization of issues in the region that were
not convincing to many in a short time pleased some, it caused
strong jealousy in others. Despite the pressure exerted on the head
of state from Western circles, he did not back down from his
determination. Because he believed that his people – all of
Azerbaijan were with him and that, the end of this path was
victory.
