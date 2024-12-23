Ukraine Surprised By Fico's Persistent Attempts To Maintain Energy Dependence On Moscow - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed surprise at the persistent attempts by the head of the Slovak government, Robert Fico, to maintain dependence on Moscow, contrary to EU policy and joint work of European countries on the diversification of energy supplies.

That's according to the statement released by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry regarding Fico's talks held in Moscow, Ukrinform reports.

"The weakness, dependence and short-sightedness of the energy policy of the Prime of Slovakia Robert Fico pose threats to the whole of Europe," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

The ministry said Russia had been using energy as a weapon for years, so against this background, the pan-European trend is the rejection of Russian energy supplies, increasing energy independence and diversifying supplies.

“A recent example of the rejection of Russian gas is Austria, which for many years had no alternatives to energy supplies from the Russian Federation, but eventually found the opportunity to abandon them thanks to the wise and far-sighted policy of the government. Against this backdrop, the persistent attempts by the head of the Slovak government to maintain energy dependence on Moscow, contrary to EU policy and the joint work of European countries on diversifying energy supplies, are surprising,” the diplomats noted.

MFA Ukraine recalled that during the year, Prime Minister Fico's actions were actually aimed at helping Russia oust American and other gas from the European market, deepening Europe's dependence and weakening the continent.

“This time could have been used to resolve all existing problems and find mutually acceptable solutions in coordination with European partners and, in particular, neighboring states. Ukraine has repeatedly emphasized its readiness to consider relevant requests from the European Commission, but the Prime Minister of Slovakia charted a different course,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

The ministry emphasized that Ukraine is paying the highest price - the price of human lives - for deterring Russian aggression and protecting European homes, including Slovak ones,“from Russian murderers”.

“We will not accept the shameful policy of appeasement, which has already proven its fallacy in the last century. The Slovak side should remember this better than others. We call on all European partners to work together to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies and strengthen Europe's energy security.,” the foreign ministry emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Slovak Prime Minister Fico flew to Moscow on December 22, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Fico, the visit was a response to Ukraine's reluctance to continue gas transit from Russia to Europe.

At the end of this year, the contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, signed between Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gazprom, expires.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine's gas transit agreement with Russia, which expires on January 1, 2025, will not be extended.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is ready to transit gas to European countries if it is not of Russian origin.