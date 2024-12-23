عربي


Kuwait Army Deputy Chief-Of-Staff Holds Discussions With Pakistani Top Brass


12/23/2024 3:02:55 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti army Deputy Chief-of-Staff Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed on Monday with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Pakistan Lieu. Gen. Sahir Mirza issues of common interest, especially military-related ones, and means to enhance them.
A press statement by the General Staff said that visited Mubarak Al-Abdullah College for Command and Joint Staff, during which he was briefed with the College's role in preparing and qualifying military leaders and the College's academic and training programs that aim to develop leadership skills and enhance the operational efficiency of officers. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

