Kuwait Defense Unders. Holds Discussions With Pakistani Top Brass

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Undersecretary of the of Defense Dr. Abdullah Meshal discussed on Monday issues of common interests and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation with visiting Chairman of Joint-Chiefs-of-Staff of Pakistan Lieu. Gen. Sahir Mirza. A ministry statement said the meeting was attended by the Ministry's Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Procurement Sheikha Dr. Shamayel Ahmad Khaled Al-Sabah. (end) nof

