Kuwait Defense Unders. Holds Discussions With Pakistani Top Brass


12/23/2024 3:02:55 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah discussed on Monday issues of common interests and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation with visiting Chairman of Joint-Chiefs-of-Staff of Pakistan Lieu. Gen. Sahir Mirza.
A ministry statement said the meeting was attended by the Ministry's Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Procurement Sheikha Dr. Shamayel Ahmad Khaled Al-Sabah. (end)
