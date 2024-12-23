Education Ministry Finalizes Preparations For Tawjihi 2024 Supplementary Session

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) – The of Education has finalized preparations for the supplementary General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) for 2024. The first exam session is scheduled to begin on Thursday and will conclude on January 13.A total of 83,217 students will sit for the examination, including 70,859 students who have not yet fulfilled the requirements for passing and 12,358 students aiming to improve their grades. The participants are distributed across both academic and vocational education streams.The exams will be conducted at 384 examination centers across all educational directorates, comprising 837 exam rooms and an additional 42 reserve rooms, with one reserve room allocated per directorate. Additionally, 38 correction centers have been established across the Kingdom's governorates.The examination will also accommodate 57 participants in correctional and juvenile centers, distributed across nine rooms. Furthermore, 292 students with disabilities will participate, divided as follows: 64 with hearing impairments, 36 visually impaired, 85 with physical disabilities, 35 with cerebral palsy, and 72 with low vision.The Ministry has taken all necessary measures to ensure a smooth and conducive examination environment. This includes providing drinking water, heating, signage, and enlarged versions of the optical reader sheets in every exam room. Special accommodations have also been made for students with disabilities, such as accessible exam rooms located on the ground floor and pathways designed to meet accessibility codes.The Ministry has issued several guidelines to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, emphasizing the importance of arriving at the exam venue one hour before the session begins. The first exam session will start at 11:00 a.m., while the second session will commence at 2:00 p.m.The guidelines require each participant to bring their national ID card, passport (for non-Jordanians), or a security card (for Syrian participants without a passport) daily. Participants are prohibited from bringing mobile phones, electronic watches, pens of any type, or other unauthorized items to the exam room to avoid administrative penalties. Students must also leave behind any stickers, paper scraps, or other exam-related materials outside the room. Additionally, students are urged to double-check their exam schedules, subjects, and allotted times and adhere to all exam regulations.The Ministry has called on parents to support their children psychologically and emotionally and to refrain from gathering outside or around the exam centers to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.A dedicated operations room has been established at the Ministry's headquarters to monitor the exam process for the 2024 supplementary session. This operations room will handle feedback and inquiries from students and the community and will issue daily reports detailing observations and their resolutions.The Ministry has provided the following contact numbers for the operations room, shared with educational administrators and the public via its website and social media platforms:- Landlines: (065699916), (065692368)- Mobile numbers: (0791881434), (0791881435), (0791881436), (0791881439), (0791881450)The exams will be conducted efficiently and effectively in partnership with supporting institutions, including the Ministry of Interior and its various agencies, the Ministry of Health, the Special Communications Commission of the Armed Forces – Arab Army, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and the media.