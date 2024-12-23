Foreign Minister Visits Embassy In Damascus, Checks On Its Consular Services

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday paid an official visit to the Jordanian embassy in Damascus to check on its operations and the consular services provided to Jordanians in Syria.

During the visit, Safadi stressed the importance of using all available resources to streamline consular procedures for Jordanians living in Syria, according to a statement.

He also underlined the embassy's crucial role in serving both Jordanians and Syrians and ensuring high-quality and timely services.

As part of efforts to improve efficiency, Safadi instructed to launch an online platform to manage appointments for visitors to the embassy.

The minister praised the embassy's staff for their dedication to meeting the needs of the Jordanian community in Syria, providing the necessary support and facilitating processes under various circumstances.

He reiterated the ministry's commitment to continuously improving services to citizens and meeting their needs efficiently.