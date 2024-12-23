AI Adoption Set To Accelerate Across Indian Sectors In 2025: Nasscom CEO

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 23 (KNN) India is poised for significant expansion in artificial intelligence applications and reduced implementation costs in 2025, according to Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO of Nasscom's Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI.

“We will see more applications of AI across the board... most of the cost is computing and manpower, and as knowledge becomes more pervasive, more people get trained on this, I think the rate of application development will increase, so will the rate of adoption across the board,” he told FE.



The growth trajectory of artificial intelligence spans multiple sectors including healthcare, finance, energy, and governance, with Indian enterprises transitioning from experimental phases to full-scale AI deployment.

The anticipated cost reduction stems from declining computing expenses and growing expertise in the field. Malhotra highlighted that Indian enterprises, particularly in fintech and healthcare sectors, are moving beyond proof-of-concept stages to implement AI solutions in production environments.



Key applications include automated loan processing, fraud detection, and government chatbots for citizen grievance redressal.

The availability of public Large Language Models (LLMs) from global technology companies has catalysed innovation among Indian startups, enabling them to develop domain-specific solutions through customisation.



In the energy sector, AI applications are optimising usage patterns and extending battery life through software interventions, particularly significant given the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. The technology is also being employed for predictive maintenance in power plants and grid optimisation.

Healthcare has emerged as another key beneficiary, with AI-powered chatbots now offering initial medical consultations in multiple Indian languages, making healthcare guidance more accessible to the broader population.

To facilitate this technological transition, Nasscom's Centre of Excellence has initiated programs fostering collaboration between startups and enterprises, promoting the discovery of existing solutions rather than redundant development.

The organisation is also addressing the skills gap through its Future Skills platform, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).



The platform provides affordable online learning resources for professional upskilling. Malhotra expressed optimism about India's growing role in the global AI landscape, suggesting that international markets will increasingly adopt solutions developed in India.

(KNN Bureau)