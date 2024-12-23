EMINOVA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL Has Started Negotiations For The Acquisition Of Caprice Beach Hotel In Didim, Turkey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eminova Group is preparing to bid for Caprice Beach Hotel which has 700 Rooms 5 Stars Hotel in Didim Turkey

DİDİM, AYDIN, TURKEY, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the 5 Star Caprice Beach Hotel, one of Turkey's oldest established touristic facilities, UK based Eminova Holdings International and CTS Partners LTD companies have reported that negotiations have started regarding the purchase of the Company's shares.When the is realised, the hotel will be managed by CTS Partners with a new concept.The hotel, which is integrated with Didim district but has been closed for a long time, will be renovated as soon as the purchase process is completed and will be ready for the 2025 Season.Eminova Group Companies is a financial advisory and equity management company operating in New York, Dubai, London. They have previously worked with partner Lender Groups in USA for Hotel Acquisitions.Sahin Özdemir, the owner of the company, stated that they believe that they will bring this valuable facility back to the Turkish economy as a result of a good agreement.Deniz Aktas, partner and director of CTS PARTNERS LTD, stated that he and his partner, who have more than 30 years of hotel management experience, stated that this facility will be the best facility in Didim.

SAHIN OZDEMIR

EMINOVA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD

+ +90 532 464 79 74

email us here

