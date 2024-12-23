FIFA Appoints BEYOND Hospitality As Official Hospitality Provider For FIFA Club World Cuptm 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .BEYOND Hospitality has been selected to sell and deliver an exceptional ticket-inclusive Official Hospitality programme for the prestigious, new format club tournament.



.The inaugural Club 2025TM will be hosted in the USA from 14 June to 13 July 2025 and feature 32 of the world's top club teams.



.In 2025, BEYOND will offer social, premium and luxury hospitality experiences across all 12 venues and 63 matches.



Global football governing body has confirmed the appointment of BEYOND Hospitality to deliver the Official Hospitality programme for its prestigious club tournament, the FIFA Club World CupTM 2025.



This truly global event will feature the most successful club teams from each of the six regional confederations – AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA – marking a new cross-league format that will revolutionise club football.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called the upcoming FIFA Club World CupTM,“the beginning of a new era of club football - the biggest and best global club competition that the planet has ever seen...” For BEYOND, it also means a new opportunity to redefine remarkable hospitality.



Executive Chairman of BEYOND Hospitality Jaime Byrom said:“Clubs are at the very heart of football. This inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM will be a pivotal moment in the evolution of the club game, tapping into that passionate fandom and offering teams from every confederation a prestigious stage to showcase their talent – and we are excited to welcome guests to experience this in some of the world's best stadiums and hospitality facilities”



“BEYOND will offer a range of excellent options for that elevated tournament experience our customers deserve. We are proud to be entrusted with the opportunity to contribute in the launch of this exciting chapter in world football and look forward to welcoming guests to a fittingly grand hospitality programme,” Byrom added.



For the inaugural event, being held in the USA, BEYOND will offer an exciting hospitality programme that meets FIFA's high standards and captures the entertainment style and excitement of US hospitality. Official Hospitality for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM will be available in multiple product tiers, and bundled packages known as Series – such as Venue Series which allows fans to make a stadium their home base and Final Round Series for those who want to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament culmination.



All Official Hospitality products are inclusive of a match day ticket, as well as food and beverage services, and hospitality benefits commensurate with the product purchased.



“With the FIFA Club World CupTM due to set new standards for club football worldwide, we're delighted to have secured the services of an experienced and innovative industry expert in the shape of BEYOND Hospitality, which will offer cutting-edge hospitality services for fans from across the world, thereby further enhancing the appeal of this unique competition,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.



“This agreement is an important milestone in FIFA's quest to maximise the fan experience in what promises to be an outstanding competition that will rewrite club football history. The FIFA Club World Cup will be the pinnacle of the global club game on and off the pitch.”



All thirty-two teams have now qualified including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventas, and Inter Miami, which will see countless icons of the game out on the pitches in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami and more. Twelve stadiums have been selected as the venues to host the tournament's 63 matches, with the final set to be held at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey on 13 July. For a full list of qualifying clubs and host stadiums, see here.



Work to sell and deliver a spectacular ticket-inclusive multi-tier Official Hospitality programme for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM has already begun – with hospitality sales expected to kick off in January 2025. Interested fans can contact BEYOND Hospitality at ....



– ENDS –



We don't just deliver hospitality; we redefine it.



BEYOND Hospitality Group was founded in 2023 by visionaries and veterans of sports hospitality, bringing together decades of expertise and a proven track record – to reimagine remarkable events. BEYOND is more than an implementation partner; we cover the full spectrum of hospitality programme creation and curation for event-owners, starting with strategy through to the development of products and pricing, inventory management, sales, marketing, and more. Collectively, our services culminate in extraordinary sporting hospitality experiences across the globe, for end-customers and event-owners.



All hospitality products and series are subject to availability and are sold according to the terms of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM Hospitality Sales Regulations and BEYOND Hospitality's service level criteria.

Peter Connell

The Wilful Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.