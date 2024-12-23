New Book Shares Natural Remedies For Coping With Cancer, Inspired By Author, Via Thomas, Grandmother Journey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healing Beyond Medicine: A Holistic Approach To Cancer Recovery by Via Thomas

LEMON GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the age of 83, Author, Via Thomas, grandmother, was diagnosed with colon cancer, despite being told nearly a decade earlier about a tumor on her rectum. Instead of relying solely on traditional medical treatments, she turned to natural remedies to manage her symptoms. Her inspiring journey has now been documented in a new book, Healing Beyond Medicine: A Holistic Approach to Cancer Recovery.In 2015, Via Thomas received a life-altering diagnosis: breast cancer. During her journey, she found herself reflecting on the wisdom of her grandmother, who had turned to natural, holistic remedies like golden seal and raw almonds to support her battle against breast cancer. These remedies, rooted in nurturing the whole person-mind, body, and spirit-became a profound source of inspiration for Via.Her reflections culminated in the book Healing Beyond Medicine: A Holistic Approach to Cancer Recovery. In this deeply personal and empowering work, Via shares her journey and offers insights into how holistic practices can complement traditional treatments. She emphasizes the importance of nurturing not just the physical body but also the mind and spirit in the healing process.The book is more than just a memoir-it's a guide for those navigating the challenges of cancer. Packed with practical tips and a comprehensive overview of natural approaches, it explores how mindfulness, balanced nutrition, and emotional well-being can play pivotal roles in recovery. Whether you're directly affected by cancer or supporting a loved one, Healing Beyond Medicine offers a beacon of hope and a roadmap for healing on every level.The book is not only a tribute to the author's grandmother, but also a source of hope and inspiration for those battling cancer. It serves as a reminder that there are alternative ways to manage the symptoms of this disease and that natural remedies can play a significant role in the healing process. Healing Beyond Medicine: A Holistic Approach to Cancer Recovery is now available for purchase.ORDER NOWFor more information on Healing Beyond Medicine: A Holistic Approach to Cancer Recovery and the author's journey, please visit: WebsiteJoin the author in spreading awareness and hope for those facing cancer by sharing this book with your loved ones and community. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by this disease.About Ace Publishing Services provides comprehensive book publishing solutions designed for authors, businesses, and academics. We specialize in editing, design, formatting, and self-publishing, ensuring top-tier quality in every project. Whether you're an independent author or a business seeking to elevate your content, our skilled team is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and adhering to strict deadlines.

