Healing Hands Recovery Center Opens Its Doors In Phoenix, Arizona

A beacon of hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse and mental disorders has emerged in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona. Healing Hands Recovery Center is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility, providing a holistic, evidence-based approach to recovery. With a mission to foster resilience, healing, and transformation, Healing Hands offers tailored care to meet each client's unique needs.



Comprehensive, Evidence-Based Treatment



Healing Hands Recovery Center specializes in treating a wide array of challenges, including drug addiction, alcoholism, and co-occurring mental health conditions such as trauma, PTSD, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and eating disorders. The center's treatment philosophy is rooted in the understanding that substance abuse and mental health disorders are deeply interconnected. By addressing the whole person-mind, body, and spirit-Healing Hands creates a robust foundation for sustainable recovery.



The center employs evidence-based methods proven effective in the treatment of addiction and mental health challenges. These include cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), trauma-focused care, and holistic approaches such as mindfulness, yoga, and nutritional support. This comprehensive programming ensures that clients receive the tools they need to navigate recovery and lead fulfilling lives.

Expert Team and Personalized Care



Healing Hands Recovery Center prides itself on its experienced, compassionate team of professionals who are dedicated to guiding clients toward their recovery goals. The multidisciplinary staff includes licensed therapists, psychiatric providers, medical professionals, and support staff who work collaboratively to provide seamless care.



Recognizing that recovery is not a one-size-fits-all journey, Healing Hands tailors each treatment program to meet the unique needs of its clients. The center offers a range of services, including individual therapy, group sessions, family therapy, and aftercare planning, ensuring a continuum of care that supports clients long after their time at the center.



A Holistic Approach to Healing



The center's philosophy embraces the importance of healing the whole person. Healing Hands Recovery Center integrates traditional treatment methods with holistic approaches to foster not just sobriety, but emotional and spiritual well-being.



Clients can benefit from practices like yoga, mindfulness exercises, and art therapy, which promote stress reduction, emotional regulation, and self-awareness. Nutritional support and physical wellness activities further enhance the recovery experience, ensuring clients leave the program healthier and better equipped to maintain their recovery.



State-of-the-Art Facility



Located conveniently at 1990 W Camelback Rd, Suite #110, in Phoenix, Healing Hands Recovery Center provides a welcoming, serene environment designed to promote healing and focus. The modern, comfortable setting offers a safe space for clients to explore their recovery journey while accessing the highest quality care.



The facility is designed with recovery in mind, featuring therapeutic spaces, group meeting rooms, and relaxation areas where clients can find solace and inspiration.



Accessible Recovery for All



Healing Hands Recovery Center is committed to making treatment accessible to as many people as possible. The center works with a variety of insurance providers and offers consultations to help individuals and families navigate the financial aspects of care.



The first step in the recovery journey often begins with a single call. Healing Hands offers a compassionate admissions process designed to make it easy for individuals to reach out, get their questions answered, and feel supported from the very beginning.



A Message of Hope and Transformation



Healing Hands Recovery Center is more than a treatment facility-it is a place where hope is restored, lives are transformed, and futures are rewritten. The center invites individuals and families to embark on a journey of healing, resilience, and self-discovery, supported every step by a team that cares deeply about their success.



About Healing Hands Recovery Center



Healing Hands Recovery Center is a leading addiction and mental health treatment provider in Phoenix, Arizona. Dedicated to delivering personalized, compassionate care, the center combines evidence-based practices with holistic therapies to address its clients' diverse needs.



For more information or to verify insurance coverage, visit or call 844.423.1188.

Quacy Manning

Healing Hands Recovery Center

+1 844-423-1188

email us here

