If you move back to North Dakota, you'd already be home for the holidays

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bismarck, ND, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season brings loved ones together, former North Dakotans returning to visit family and friends are encouraged to consider making the state their permanent home once again. With its unmatched quality of life, abundant career opportunities, low cost of living, and the chance to stay close to those who matter most, North Dakota offers everything you need to build a thriving and fulfilling life.

Through the Find the Good Life in North Dakota workforce initiative, the state is showcasing its many benefits to attract skilled individuals who are seeking a fresh start or a return to their roots.“If you move back, you'd already be home for the holidays” is more than just a slogan-it's an invitation to reimagine your future in a place that values community , innovation, and balance.

“North Dakota's job market is thriving, with opportunities spanning industries such as energy, healthcare, technology, agriculture, and education. But living closer to family and friends also means opportunities for meaningful connections and a strong support system where you take part in family traditions. Moving back to North Dakota ensures you won't have to miss the moments that matter most,” said North Dakota Department of Commerce Workforce Development Director, Katie Ralston Howe.

With a low cost of living , residents can enjoy financial stability while reaping the benefits of safe neighborhoods, excellent schools, and abundant recreational activities. From breathtaking national parks to vibrant local events , North Dakota offers a lifestyle that perfectly blends work and play.

This holiday season, take a moment to imagine a life where you're already home. North Dakota is ready to welcome you back with the stability, opportunity, and sense of belonging you deserve.

