Versant Diagnostics Partners With Avero Diagnostics To Refocus Regional Pathology Services In The Pacific Northwest

Grapevine, Texas, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versant Diagnostics , an independent physician services company, announced today the affiliation with Avero Diagnostics, a premier anatomic pathology provider for hospitals and clinics based in Bellingham, Washington. This partnership expands Versant Diagnostics' nationwide network of pathology practices and increases its presence in the Pacific Northwest. Ryan Fortna, M.D., Ph.D. will be the Regional Managing Director of the growing practice.

“For the past several decades Avero Diagnostics (also known as Northwest Pathology) has been delivering innovative solutions to improve medicine and patient outcomes,” says Jim Billington, Chief Executive Officer at Versant Diagnostics.“This collaboration with one of the Northwest's leading pathology providers will expand physician and patient access to our nationwide network of preeminent specialists.”

Versant Diagnostics provides the necessary resources, infrastructure, and cutting-edge digital technology to their multi-specialty pathologists, with the mission to improve patient outcomes, elevate care, and save lives. Versant Diagnostics' sub-specialty experts cover the areas of Dermatopathology, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Genitourinary Pathology, General Surgical Pathology, Hematopathology, Renal Pathology, and Women's Health/Gynecological Pathology.

“I believe, that with this partnership, Avero Diagnostics will become stronger than ever,” says Dr. Fortna.“We are strengthening our roots as one of the Pacific Northwest's leading anatomic pathology providers and are committed to continuing to our exceptional service.”

Versant Diagnostics is rapidly advancing the benefits of digital technology in anatomic pathology labs and specialty clinics and has a strategic growth plan in additional markets and sub-specialties. The company has set out to build a trusted physician services company focused on digital pathology and leading the revolution to improve the precision, accuracy, and speed of diagnosis. For more information, visit and follow Versant Diagnostics on LinkedIn .

About Versant Diagnostics

Founded in 2021 by physician Ven Aduana, M.D. and operating executives Jim Billington and Brian Carr, Versant Diagnostics is focused on anatomic pathology and the digital transformation of the industry. By combining technological advancements in healthcare with a skilled set of subspecialty pathologists, Versant Diagnostics aims to provide superior service for hospitals and physician practices. Learn more at .

