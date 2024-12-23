(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Factoring Services Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Category, Type, Institution, and End-use, 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. factoring services market size is estimated to reach USD 287.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to the increased awareness and understanding of financing benefits, and the rising implementation of digital platforms in trade financing. The COVID-19 outbreak significantly affected the U.S. economy leading to supply chain and market disruptions, and inducing a severe financial impact on enterprises and financial markets. As a result, several trucking companies, such as eCapital, Thunder Funding, RTS Financial, and Apex Capital Corp, are having to adapt to the shifts in the supply chain with the help of technological advancements. This will improve the overall supply chain process by reducing operational costs and enhancing the security across the system.



The growing focus on the improvement of cash flow, reduction in day's sales outstanding, and reduced accounting cycle time are the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. Manufacturing companies are looking for new opportunities to improve production processes, support employees in simplifying work while maintaining accuracy and create new and innovative products. Manufacturers are embracing new trends, especially in technology, to remain competitive in the market. With the growing propensity of businesses toward digitalization and automating the process, the demand for accounts receivable automation has seen a surge. The adoption of such types of technologies will further boost the factoring market in the U.S. during the forecast period.

The growing demand for precise management of accounting procedures and timely processing of payment processes from customers is contributing to the growth of the market. These capabilities streamline and improve performance by utilizing e-invoicing, scanning, and workflow, online tracking and reporting capabilities, mobile solutions, electronic invoice dashboards, and analytics for all invoices. It allows organizations to successfully drive the transformation of their accounts receivable departments to overcome the challenges of manual and paper-based processes. This will supplement the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

U.S. Factoring Services Market Report Highlights

The international segment is expected to witness a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rise in open trade accounts, especially from suppliers in emerging economies. The major importers or suppliers in developed countries are considering factoring as a suitable alternative to conventional forms of trade finance, which is further expected to drive the demand for the factoring services in the U.S.

The non-recourse segment is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Non-recourse factoring provides lower advanced rates, no long-term contracts, and full credit cover offered by the financing company. These benefits will supplement the growth of the segment in the projection period In 2024, the banks segment dominated the market, due to the increasing requirement for alternative sources of financing for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). However, the need for working capital should be one of the priorities of MSMEs while running their business and requirements can be triggered by the occurrence of seasonal differences in cash flow, improved business, and events of crisis management among others. Such challenges faced by MSMEs can be addressed by levering factoring services by several banks. Why should you buy this report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $171.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $287.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary

2.1.1 U.S. Factoring Services Market, By Category, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

2.1.2 U.S. Factoring Services Market, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

2.1.3 U.S. Factoring Services Market, By Financial Institution, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

2.1.4 U.S. Factoring Services Market, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 3 U.S. Factoring Services Market: Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size And Growth Prospects

3.3 U.S. Factoring Services Market: Value Chain Analysis

3.4 U.S. Factoring Services Market Dynamics

3.4.1 U.S. Factoring Services Market Dynamics

3.5 Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1 U.S. Factoring Services Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2 U.S. Factoring Services Industry Analysis - Pestle

Chapter 4 U.S. Factoring Services Market: Category Segment Analysis

4.1 U.S. Factoring Services Market: By Category Segment Outlook & Market Share 2024 and 2030

4.2 Domestic

4.3 International

Chapter 5 U.S. Factoring Services Market: Type Segment Analysis

5.1 U.S. Factoring Services Market: By Type Segment Outlook & Market Share 2024 and 2030

5.2 Recourse

5.3 Non Recourse

Chapter 6 U.S. Factoring Services Market: Financial Institution Segment Analysis

6.1 U.S. Factoring Services Market: By Financial Institution Segment Outlook & Market Share 2024 and 2030

6.2 Banks

6.3 Non Banking Financial Institutions

Chapter 7 U.S. Factoring Services Market: End Use Segment Analysis

7.1 U.S. Factoring Services Market: By End Use Segment Outlook & Market Share 2024 and 2030

7.2 Manufacturing

7.3 Transport & Logistics

7.4 Information Technology

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Construction

7.7 Others

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 U.S. Factoring Services Market: Key Company Analysis, 2024

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 HSBC Group

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Product Benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2 BNP Paribas

9.3 Barclays PLC

9.4 RTS Financial Services, Inc.

9.5 TCI Business Capital

9.6 Riviera Finance of Texas, Inc.

9.7 Cit Group Inc.

9.8 Triumph Business Capital

9.9 Breakout Capital, LLC

9.10 Charter Capital Holdings LP

U.S. Factoring Services Market

