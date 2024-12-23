Animal Surgical Center Offers Life-Saving Care This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ASC protects pets this holiday season, treating GI blockages caused by decorations, toys, and more while educating owners on prevention for safe celebrations.

- Dr. Tomas Infernuso, founder of ASCOCEANSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season brings festive celebrations and family gatherings, but it also presents unique risks to pets. Holiday decorations, tempting foods, and seasonal items can become dangerous when curiosity takes over. This December, Animal Surgical Center (ASC) has stepped in to address these hazards, offering expert diagnostic and surgical care for gastrointestinal (GI) blockages, ensuring pets receive the life-saving treatment they need.Understanding the risks is essential information for pet parents. Foreign body blockages occur when an object becomes lodged in a pet's gastrointestinal tract, causing symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy, abdominal discomfort, and difficulty passing stool. Left untreated, these blockages can lead to severe complications, including intestinal perforations or sepsis, which can be life-threatening.Holiday hazards commonly leading to foreign body ingestion include:.Small toys or fragments: Pets may accidentally swallow small squeaky toys or broken pieces..Cooked bones: These can splinter and cause dangerous obstructions..Clothing or fabrics: Items like socks or soft materials may get trapped in the intestines..Holiday decorations: Tinsel, ribbons, ornaments, and other festive items often attract pets but carry serious dangers if ingested..Everyday household items: Coins, plastic pieces, or other small objects can easily end up in a pet's stomach.At ASC, advanced diagnostic tools and techniques are employed to identify and treat foreign body blockages effectively. Using X-rays, CT scans, and comprehensive physical examinations, the veterinary team pinpoints the obstruction and assesses its severity. Bloodwork is conducted to ensure pets are stable for anesthesia before surgery, if required.When surgical intervention is necessary, ASC's experienced veterinary surgeons carefully remove the foreign object, thoroughly inspecting the GI tract for any damage. Post-operative care protocols are implemented to support the pet's recovery, and overnight observation may be provided to ensure optimal outcomes.“Our goal is to ensure pets have the best chance at recovery, especially during high-risk periods like the holidays,” said Dr. Tomas Infernuso, founder of ASC.“We are committed to providing exceptional care and educating pet owners on how to prevent these emergencies.”ASC emphasizes that prevention starts at home. Pet owners can take proactive steps to minimize risks by keeping small items and holiday decorations out of reach, selecting pet-safe toys, and supervising playtime. Awareness of potential dangers can save pets from painful and costly emergencies.

