Food Safety Testing Market Report (By Contaminants, Pathogens, Types Of Food Tested, Technology/Method, Regional Analysis) 2024-2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Players in the Food Safety Testing Market include Agilent Technologies, bioMerieux, DuPont, 3M, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, SGS , Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Bureau Veritas and Neogen.

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing Market (by Contaminants, Pathogens, Types of Food Tested, Technology/Method, Regional Analysis), Company Profiles, Major Acquisitions, Trends and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food safety testing market is predicted to increase from US$ 22.02 Billion in 2023 to around US$ 40.82 Billion by 2032.

Food contamination now-a-days is quickly becoming a worldwide issue, which is raising concern for adequate food safety testing methods and procedures. Food-related queries and complaints are continuously rising with time, which reflects the growing concern of government authorities and consumers. Food safety is threatened by microbial pathogens, viruses, toxins, genetically modified organism content, pesticides, food allergens and others.

The practice of food safety testing has gained considerable significance over the past few years in view of growing incidences of food-borne illnesses and poisoning caused by contaminated food products. The increasing consumption of processed and packaged food in developing and developed countries, owing to factors such as shifting lifestyles and food habits, rapid urbanization & fast paced life, increasing disposable incomes of consumers, rise in nuclear families and dual income households, is projected to drive the food safety testing market.

Companies engaged in the manufacturing and distributions of food products are mandated by their respective regional and international regulatory agencies to implement food safety testing and certification.

Recent Developments



In June 2024, Neogen Corporation announced the launch of Neogen's Petrifilm Automated Feeder to help high-volume food safety testing laboratories implement a more efficient way to process quality indicator tests.

In May 2024, Agilent Technologies International Pvt Ltd., a pioneer in analytical laboratory solutions, announced a strategic partnership with ICAR-National Research Centre for Grapes (NRCG) to co-develop advanced analytical workflows and address critical gaps in emerging food safety protocols. In August 2023, ALS Limited strengthened its position as a market leader in food testing services with the acquisition of Proanaliz.

By Contaminant: Global Food Safety Testing Market - Key Takeaways



Among the contaminants of food, testing for pathogens dominated, with Salmonella accounting for the largest share in the food safety testing market. Pathogens, including primarily bacteria such as Salmonella, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), Listeria, and Campylobacter, are responsible for the largest outbreaks and most food recalls.

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are the second leading contaminant in the food safety testing market. The countries in the EU region have stringent GMO regulations which in turn results in vigorous testing of GMOs for safety. Toxins and the Pesticides are the other leading contaminants in the food safety testing market. Myriad forms of toxins are present in foods and are principally classified as either natural or environmental.

By Pathogen: Global Food Safety Testing Market - Key Takeaways



In 2023, Salmonella testing dominated the global demand for food pathogen testing owing to a large number of foodborne outbreaks due to Salmonella in foods such as meat and poultry, dairy, processed food, and fruits and vegetables. The outbreak of foodborne illnesses due to Salmonella and other pathogens is significant across the globe. This has resulted in a high number of tests conducted for Salmonella; hence, the market for Salmonella testing is projected to grow in the next several years. E-coli testing is the second leading segment of the food pathogen testing market, driven by rising awareness regarding hygiene; government regulations regarding water & food management; and increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, such as diarrhea and Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.

By Food Type: Global Food Safety Testing Market - Key Takeaways



Based on food type, the global food safety testing market is dominated by Meat and poultry, followed by Processed food products, as maximum number of illnesses have been associated with these applications globally. These two segments together accounted for around 59% share of the total food safety testing market in 2023. Dairy and dairy products is the third leading application of food safety testing market being followed by fruits and vegetables.

By Region: Food Safety Testing Market - Key Takeaways



North America dominated the global food safety testing market in 2023, and this trend is projected to continue through 2032 due to an increasing number of food poisoning outbreaks in the region and increasing consumer awareness of food safety and its implications.

Western Europe is the second-leading regional market for food safety testing, driven by the stringent food safety regulations imposed by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Japan captured third highest share of the global food safety testing market in 2023. The food safety testing market is gaining growing level of importance in Japan owing to the continual increase in the number of food-borne disease outbreaks, increasingly stringent regulations on food safety, the growing level of trade between Japan and other countries, and the sustained number of food recalls, among others. With the globalization of food trade and increasing import-export activities between China and the rest of the world, the food safety testing market in China is projected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years.

By Method / Technology: Global Food Safety Testing Market - Key Takeaways



Immunodiagnostics accounted for largest share of the food safety testing market, driven by the advancement of testing technologies and the increase in demand for advanced and rapid technology systems.

Traditional microbiology market share is declining year on year owing to the time consuming and labor-intensive factors associated with the traditional methods. Molecular diagnostics represent a highly effective tool in the detection and quantification of food safety threats associated with practically any nucleic acid content with intact sequences. Molecular diagnostics have the potential to revolutionize quality testing in food production.

This report has been analyzed from 11 viewpoints:



Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast (2015 - 2032)

Food Safety Testing Market Share and Forecast (2015 - 2032)

By Contaminant - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast (2015 - 2032)

By Pathogen - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast (2015 - 2032)

By Food Type - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast (2015 - 2032)

Regional Analysis - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast (2015 - 2032)

By Method / Technology - Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast (2015 - 2032)

Global Food Safety Testing Market - Major Acquisitions (2004 - 2024)

Global Food Safety Testing Market - Recent Developments

Global Food Safety Testing Market - Key Company Profiles, Recent Developments Global Food Safety Testing Market - Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global Food Safety Testing Market Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies

bioMerieux

DuPont

3M

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

SGS

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek

Bureau Veritas Neogen

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Global - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast (2015 - 2032)

3. Global - Food Safety Testing Market Share and Forecast (2015 - 2032)

3.1 Global Food Safety Testing Market Share and Forecast - By Contaminant

3.2 Global Food Safety Testing Market Share and Forecast - By Pathogens

3.3 Global Food Safety Testing Market Share and Forecast - By Food Type

3.4 Food Safety Testing Market Share and Forecast - By Region

3.5 Global Food Safety Testing Market Share and Forecast - By Method / Technology

4. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Contaminant (2015 - 2032)

4.1 Global Pathogens Testing Market and Forecast

4.2 Global Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) Testing Market and Forecast

4.3 Global Toxins Testing Market and Forecast

4.4 Global Pesticides Testing Market and Forecast

4.5 Global Other (Food Allergens and Chemical Residues) Testing Market and Forecast

5. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Pathogen (2015 - 2032)

5.1 Salmonella Food Testing Market and Forecast

5.2 E-Coli Food Testing Market and Forecast

5.3 Listeria Food Testing Market and Forecast

5.4 Campylobacter Food Testing Market and Forecast

5.5 Others Food Testing Market and Forecast

6. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Food Type (2015 - 2032)

6.1 Global - Meat and Poultry Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

6.2 Global - Dairy and Dairy Products Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

6.3 Global - Processed Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

6.4 Global - Fruits and Vegetables Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

6.5 Global Others (Cereals, Grains, and Sauce) - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

7. Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - Regional Analysis (2015 - 2032)

7.1 North America - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

7.2 Central and South America - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

7.3 Western Europe - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

7.4 Eastern Europe Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

7.5 Japan - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

7.6 China - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

7.7 Rest of Asia Pacific - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

7.8 Middle East and Africa - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

8. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Method / Technology (2015 - 2032)

8.1 Traditional Microbiology Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

8.2 Immunodiagnostics Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

8.3 Molecular Diagnostics Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

8.4 Analytical Chemistry Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast

9. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Recent Developments

10. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Major Acquisitions (2004 - 2024)

11. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - Key Players Analysis



Agilent Technologies

bioMerieux

DuPont

3M

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

SGS

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek

Bureau Veritas Neogen

12. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Growth Drivers

13. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Challenges

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900