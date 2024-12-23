AI Academy Offers Instant Download Of K-12 Tutor Software For Holiday Gifting Free Subscriptions Still Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joe DiDonato, President, ESource UniversityBUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESource Academy has announced the availability of its K-12 Tutor subscription as an instant download, providing an accessible educational resource for students across grade levels. Free subscriptions remain available for a limited time but are being claimed quickly. Joe DiDonato, the president of ESource AI University and its younger-student-facing entity, ESource Academy, said, "For those parents looking for a last-minute holiday gift, the K-12 tutor is an instant download, and we still have free subscriptions available for those families short on cash this holiday season."The K-12 Tutor is designed to support kindergarten through 12th-grade students with interactive and tailored learning tools. The platform offers a flexible option for families seeking academic support without requiring extensive setup or shipping delays. According to industry statistics, the company went on to say that the platform is an economic alternative to live tutors who charge $15 to $80 per hour.Key Details:. Instant Access: Subscriptions are delivered immediately via download.. Simplified Gifting: Users can register with a child's first name (or pseudonym) and an initial for the last name. Renewal notifications will be sent to the provided email address.. Additional Information: A detailed brochure with demonstration videos is available here:. Sign-Up Page: Free subscriptions can be secured atThis initiative aligns with ESource Academy's commitment to providing accessible and effective educational tools to families and students.About ESource AI UniversityESource AI University is a leader in educational innovation and is dedicated to transforming corporate learning experiences through advanced technology. By teaching and integrating AI into corporate training tools, the university aims to make high-quality professional development accessible to organizations of all sizes. With a strong emphasis on enhancing workforce skills, ESource AI University is committed to breaking down barriers and providing companies with the resources they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving business environment. Through initiatives like AI-powered training solutions, the university continues to lead in creating impactful, technology-driven educational solutions that empower corporate learners and educators alike. Visit to learn more.About ESource AcademyESource Academy is focused on revolutionizing education for K-12 and college students by leveraging cutting-edge technology. Dedicated to transforming traditional learning experiences, the academy integrates AI into educational tools to make high-quality learning accessible to all students, regardless of their financial background. With a strong emphasis on STEM education, ESource Academy is committed to breaking down barriers and providing students with the resources they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world. Through initiatives like the AI-powered tutor, the academy continues to lead in creating impactful, technology-driven educational solutions that empower young learners and educators alike. Visit to learn more.

