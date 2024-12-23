Over 50 Killed Or Injured In Israeli Attack On Gaza Refugee Camp: Hamas

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Dec 23 (IANS) More than 50 Palestinians were killed or in an Israeli military operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run office on Monday.

The office described the Israeli army's actions as a "horrific, brutal crime," claiming that the camp was stormed by over 17 tanks, bulldozers, military vehicles, and dozens of heavily armed soldiers, supported by drones.

The statement said that the casualties were all civilians, including more than half women and children. It also reported that over 20 housing units were destroyed, as well as significant damage from shelling and explosions.

The Gaza government held both the Israeli military and the US administration responsible for the continuation of these actions, urging the international community to intervene, end the "blatant crimes," and ensure the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire, saying it was "long overdue."

In a statement, the UN agency condemned the ongoing violations of wartime laws, stressing that time has been wasted in addressing the humanitarian crisis. It called for an immediate ceasefire to provide respite for civilians and the release of hostages.

UNRWA also pointed out the escalation in violence over the last 24 hours, with civilian deaths and injuries increasing. Attacks on schools and hospitals have become "commonplace," the agency said, urging the international community to act and not remain "indifferent."

Israel has been conducting a large-scale military campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack in southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people and took approximately 250 hostages.

The ongoing conflict has led to a sharp rise in Palestinian casualties, with Gaza's health authorities reporting on Monday that the death toll has reached 45,317.