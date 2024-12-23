Two Arrested For Assaulting Govt Official In South Kashmir's Pulwama: Police
12/23/2024 10:10:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Monday said that two persons were arrested for assaulting government employee in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
In a statement, the police said that Police it acted swiftly following a complaint from the District Mineral Officer's office regarding the assault of a mining department employee, Mohammad Amin Sheikh. In response, FIR No. 94/2024 was registered at Police Station Litter under relevant sections of law and investigation was launched immediately to apprehend the culprits.
The police spokesman further stated that through professional and prompt efforts, the accused persons were identified as Javid Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir and Shamim Ahmad Mir son of Gh Ahmad Mir, both residents of Petipora. Within 24 hours of the incident, both the suspected persons were arrested.
Police remains committed to uphold law and order, instilling confidence among employees, and ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for the community, reads the statement
|
