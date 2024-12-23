First Meeting On Unified Information System For Public Utilities Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The first meeting of the subgroup "On the Establishment of a Unified Information System for Public Utilities" of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings, led by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, took place on December 20, 2024, Azernews reports.

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency reported on the meeting. It was noted that the meeting was held under the leadership of Vusal Shikhaliyev, Sector Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Samir Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport; Inara Valiyeva, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDIA); and Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of IDIA.

Additionally, representatives from other sub-agencies of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport attended, including the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Water Resources Agency, the "Azerigaz" Production Association under the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "Azerishig" Open Joint Stock Company, "Azeristiliktachizat" Open Joint Stock Company, and other state institutions.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the requirements and upcoming tasks outlined in the new "Business Ready" report by the World Bank Group on the "Unified Information System for Utilities." They also discussed the tasks and status of work done on the unified information system for utilities, progress in the electronic and digitalization efforts for utility connections, and potential opportunities.

In addition, participants reviewed proposals for the initial draft of the Roadmap for the creation of a unified information system for utilities.