First Meeting On Unified Information System For Public Utilities Held
12/23/2024 10:08:38 AM
Nazrin Abdul
The first meeting of the subgroup "On the Establishment of a
Unified Information System for Public Utilities" of the Commission
on Business Environment and International Ratings, led by the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, took place on
December 20, 2024, Azernews reports.
The Innovation and Digital Development Agency reported on the
meeting. It was noted that the meeting was held under the
leadership of Vusal Shikhaliyev, Sector Head of the Department of
Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs of the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Samir Mammadov, Deputy
Minister of Digital Development and Transport; Inara Valiyeva,
Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Innovation and Digital
Development Agency (IDIA); and Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairwoman of
the Board of Directors of IDIA.
Additionally, representatives from other sub-agencies of the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport attended, including
the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of
Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the State Committee for
Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Water Resources Agency,
the "Azerigaz" Production Association under the State Oil Company
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "Azerishig" Open Joint Stock
Company, "Azeristiliktachizat" Open Joint Stock Company, and other
state institutions.
The meeting participants exchanged views on the requirements and
upcoming tasks outlined in the new "Business Ready" report by the
World Bank Group on the "Unified Information System for Utilities."
They also discussed the tasks and status of work done on the
unified information system for utilities, progress in the
electronic and digitalization efforts for utility connections, and
potential opportunities.
In addition, participants reviewed proposals for the initial
draft of the Roadmap for the creation of a unified information
system for utilities.
