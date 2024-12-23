Ambuja Cements strengthens community healthcare access with new clinic at Kashyalu

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 December 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, has inaugurated a new Community Clinic Centre in Kashyalu village. Through CSR efforts, the Company aims to enhance healthcare access for residents around its Darlaghat plant.

Following consultations with the local Panchayat members and stakeholders, the centre was developed with extensive community input, emphasizing a collaborative approach to public health.



The clinic, which saw robust community involvement in its planning and management, has been set up to address healthcare gaps in the area. Ambuja’s CSR team coordinated the logistics, from clinic renovations to essential supplies and medical equipment, ensuring a fully functional facility.

During the inauguration, an initial health screening camp was held, providing free BP and sugar tests to 49 residents aged 18 and above, marking a significant step in community wellness.



Ambuja Cements remains committed to building resilient communities by facilitating accessible healthcare solutions through initiatives including this clinic. This centre is more than just a facility; it represents the collective efforts of local leadership, government health departments, and Ambuja’s CSR efforts towards prioritising and sustaining rural healthcare for years to come.







