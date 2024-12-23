IIT Kanpur Records 1,109 Offers at the End of Phase-1 of 2024-25 Placement Season

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 December, 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing Phase-1 of campus placements for the 2024-25 graduating batch. From December 1 to 15, 2024, the placement drive saw outstanding participation, with 1,109 offers extended across a diverse range of industries. Of these, 1,035 offers were accepted by students. This achievement includes both campus placements and Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), highlighting the exceptional caliber of IIT Kanpur's graduating cohort.

One of the key highlights of this year’s Phase-1 placement session was the 28 international offers secured by students, reflecting a 27% increase compared to the previous year. This phase also recorded a significant rise in placements within core industries, driven by increased student interest in these sectors. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) contributed notably, with BPCL emerging as the top recruiter in this category.

During Phase-1 of the placement session at IIT Kanpur, over 250 companies participated, representing a diverse range of recruiters, including BPCL, NPCI, Databricks, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Qualcomm, Intel, Texas Instruments, Meesho, Shiprocket, Reliance, Meril Life, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, American Express, SLB, Micron, Cars24, and FedEx, among others.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, "IIT Kanpur takes pride in the performance of its students during Phase-1 of the placement session. The significant number of offers, including international opportunities, reflect the quality training of our students. I congratulate all the placed students and extend my best wishes to those preparing for Phase-2 placements. I also thank our recruiting partners for their continued trust in IIT Kanpur’s talent and acknowledge the dedicated efforts of the Students' Placement Office (SPO).”

Prof. Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of the Students’ Placement Office at IIT Kanpur, said, "The success of Phase-1 is a result of the collective efforts of our students, recruiters, and the entire placement team. With a significant rise in offers across core industries and international placements, we are optimistic about further growth during Phase-2, which will commence in mid-January 2025. We are grateful to all our recruiters and alumni for their continued support, and we look forward to sustaining this momentum in the upcoming phase."

With the momentum gained in this phase, the Institute looks forward to an equally successful Phase-2 of placements in the coming months.





