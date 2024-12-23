Indus Patch v1.3.0: Introducing Shields and Stunning Visual Enhancements in Virlok

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 23, 2024: SuperGaming has rolled out Patch v1.3.0 for Indus Battle Royale, introducing Shields, a new feature that brings a fresh layer of strategy to every encounter on Virlok. Alongside this feature, this update also delivers enhanced graphics, refined gameplay mechanics, and bug fixes. Additionally, Season 2 Battle Pass: Winter Hunt is now live, packed with exclusive new content and rewards for players to unlock as they dominate the battlefield.



Key highlights of Patch v.1.3.0 are as follows:



New Features



Shields: Shields are the latest addition to Indus Battle Royale, redefining tactical engagements. This new layer of defense absorbs damage, enabling players to take risks, react to ambushes, or survive extended combats. Shields (Snap and Burst) can be found in loot boxes within the map.



Here’s how introduction of shields change the game:

• Tactical Depth: Shields provide a safety net, allowing players to plan aggressive plays or strategically retreat to regroup.

• Loot Prioritization: Players will now prioritize Shield upgrades and recharges, influencing mid- to late-game decisions.

• Dynamic Playstyles: Players can engage with confidence or adapt cautiously when Shield levels are low, creating diverse combat scenarios.



Shield Variants in Loot Distribution:

• Shield Snap: Max cap is 75%, refills 25% in one use.

• Shield Burst: Max cap is 100%, refills 100% in one use.







(Shield: Image 1)





(Shield: Image 2)



Whether players are in the heat of battle or looting for survival, Shields add a whole new layer of strategy to every encounter.



Gameplay Improvements

• Improved aim responsiveness and reduced aim assist.

• Smoother player movement with refined strafe-to-sprint transitions.

• Recoil updates for a more balanced gunplay experience.

• Reduced ADS (aim down sight) and deploy timers for quicker combat readiness.

• Enhanced crosshair design, hit markers, and damage numbers for better clarity during combat.

• Refined grenade explosion VFX and new muzzle flash sprites.



Fixes and Improvements

• Weapons rebalanced to align with the new Shield mechanic.

• Adjusted headshot multipliers for select cases.

• General stability improvements and gunplay updates.

• Graphics improvements for more immersive visuals.











(Graphics Improvements | Before & After: Image 1 & 2)



Introducing Season 2 Battle Pass: Winter Hunt

Embrace the chill of winter with the Winter Hunt Battle Pass, offering exclusive rewards for every tier unlocked. Players can progress through the Battle Pass to collect:

New Avatars: Mighty Pants, Sher Khan, Snowbird.

Weapon Skins: Cold one, Blizzard Burst, Winter’s Kiss, Neon Spark, Frostbite, Sub-zero, Dragon-frost and Arctic Hunter.

Vehicle Skins: Camofreeze, Cold Trail, Blizzard’s Edge, Rusty Ride,

Additional Rewards: New Stickers, Dive Trails, Emotes, and Portraits.





With Patch v1.3.0, SuperGaming reinforces its commitment to delivering an immersive and engaging experience in Indus Battle Royale. This update reflects the team’s dedication to refining gameplay, enhancing visual fidelity, and introducing fresh content to keep players hooked.

For more information on Indus and the latest behind-the-scenes updates, visit the YouTube, Discord, Twitter, and Instagram pages, as well as on the official Indus website.







